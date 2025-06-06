Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2025: Dad panics as huge lizard crawls on toddler's car seat!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's routine drive with his toddler took a wildly unexpected turn when a huge lizard crept onto the car seat beside the little guy.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the lizard slowly slithers across the seat, triggering dad's full-on panic mode.

"Miles, don't move!" the dad shouts as he tries to grab the lizard.

Meanwhile, Miles sits perfectly still, with his eyes growing comically large as he stares into the camera.

"Poor Miles, you took 5 business days to respond," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

A TikTok dad freaked out when a giant lizard crawled into the car on his toddler's car seat!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jessicaeagertonmay
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jessicaeagertonmay

More on Viral Video of the Day: