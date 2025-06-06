Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2025: Dad panics as huge lizard crawls on toddler's car seat!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dad's routine drive with his toddler took a wildly unexpected turn when a huge lizard crept onto the car seat beside the little guy.

In the clip, the lizard slowly slithers across the seat, triggering dad's full-on panic mode.

"Miles, don't move!" the dad shouts as he tries to grab the lizard.

Meanwhile, Miles sits perfectly still, with his eyes growing comically large as he stares into the camera.

"Poor Miles, you took 5 business days to respond," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out the hilarity: