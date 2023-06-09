Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2023: Dog's need for a companion manifests in an adorable way

Today's Viral Video of the Day on TikTok takes an unexpected turn after a woman tries to convince her husband to get another dog .

A video by @chipgirlhere starts out with the caption, "trying to convince my husband we need another dog and then this happens..."

It then shows their dog catching sight of an animated companion on the TV – Pixar's very own Dug. The handsome hound is clearly spellbound by what he's seeing and following every move of the figures on the screen.

The adorable scene clearly proves the woman's point about the need for a new puppy.

"If you don’t get your dog a dog I’m going to sue for emotional damage," a viewer commented.

Check it out:

