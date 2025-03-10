Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy dressed as Kendrick Lamar teamed up with four older buddies in heels to recreate the rapper's viral Super Bowl halftime dance.

In the clip, the little performer nails every step of Kendrick's iconic Not Like Us routine.

"I wasn’t expecting that leg work from him, it’s so good," one viewer wrote.

Watch out, Kendrick – your mini-me is coming for you!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who performed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime dance routine with his buds on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@streetkings1234
