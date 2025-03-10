Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy dressed as Kendrick Lamar teamed up with four older buddies in heels to recreate the rapper's viral Super Bowl halftime dance.
In the clip, the little performer nails every step of Kendrick's iconic Not Like Us routine.
"I wasn’t expecting that leg work from him, it’s so good," one viewer wrote.
Watch out, Kendrick – your mini-me is coming for you!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@streetkings1234