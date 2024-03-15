Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2024: Boy gives too-real reaction to homemade costume: "Stop laughing!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom went all out for author Dr. Seuss's birthday – and even made her son a costume to wear to school. Yet, it didn't go as she hoped.

Viral Video of the Day

Do you think Dr. Seuss would be proud?

The TikTok clip shows the little one dressed all out as Thing 2, with crazy blue hair and its iconic red outfit.

"POV: you try to be a cool mom on Dr. [Seuss's] birthday and make a homemade thing 2 costume," the video's caption reads.

The kid seems to be disappointed with the outcome, making for an amusing clip.

As one viewer commented, "The heavy sigh has me DYING."

Well, it's the thought that counts... right?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who just wanted the best for her son on Dr. Seuss's birthday!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who just wanted the best for her son on Dr. Seuss's birthday!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@macienanette
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@macienanette

