Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2024: Boy gives too-real reaction to homemade costume: "Stop laughing!"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom went all out for author Dr. Seuss's birthday – and even made her son a costume to wear to school. Yet, it didn't go as she hoped.

Do you think Dr. Seuss would be proud?

The TikTok clip shows the little one dressed all out as Thing 2, with crazy blue hair and its iconic red outfit.

"POV: you try to be a cool mom on Dr. [Seuss's] birthday and make a homemade thing 2 costume," the video's caption reads.

The kid seems to be disappointed with the outcome, making for an amusing clip.

As one viewer commented, "The heavy sigh has me DYING."

Well, it's the thought that counts... right?

Check it out:

