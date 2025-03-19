Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom decided to put her daughter's "dad radar" to the test. How did she do?

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tinisha Galway lines up the three identical brothers, all in matching outfits. Her daughter then studies them closely and confidently picks out her dad with ease!

"never seen grown up triplets man," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "how I feel in multiple choice questions."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who instantly identified her father among his identical triplet brothers in a challenge set up by her mom.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who instantly identified her father among his identical triplet brothers in a challenge set up by her mom.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tinishagalway
Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing! Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!
Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal! Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal!
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online! Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!
Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom! Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom!
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist! Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist!
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tinishagalway

More on Viral Video of the Day: