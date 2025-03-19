Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom decided to put her daughter's "dad radar" to the test. How did she do?
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tinisha Galway lines up the three identical brothers, all in matching outfits. Her daughter then studies them closely and confidently picks out her dad with ease!
"never seen grown up triplets man," one viewer hilariously commented.
Another wrote, "how I feel in multiple choice questions."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tinishagalway