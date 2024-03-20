Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2024: Dog takes a nap on stairwell before disaster strikes!

Let's just say it was not a good idea for this dog to rest on the edge of the stairs of all places in today's Viral Video of the Day !

In the clip, the four-legged friend rests at the top of the stairs, then he stretches and loses his balance – and, as expected, tumbles down the stairs.

"My poor dog She's fine this morning!!!" owner Haley wrote on the viral video.

What initially looks dangerous quickly turns out to be a stroke of luck – the golden retriever is not injured and trots back up the stairs, wagging his tail immediately after the fall.

Check it out:

