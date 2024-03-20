Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2024: Dog takes a nap on stairwell before disaster strikes!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Let's just say it was not a good idea for this dog to rest on the edge of the stairs of all places in today's Viral Video of the Day!

In the clip, the four-legged friend rests at the top of the stairs, then he stretches and loses his balance – and, as expected, tumbles down the stairs.

"My poor dog She's fine this morning!!!" owner Haley wrote on the viral video.

What initially looks dangerous quickly turns out to be a stroke of luck – the golden retriever is not injured and trots back up the stairs, wagging his tail immediately after the fall.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that took a tumble after stretching near the top of the stairs.
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@haleymarieenelson

