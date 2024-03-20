Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2024: Dog takes a nap on stairwell before disaster strikes!
Let's just say it was not a good idea for this dog to rest on the edge of the stairs of all places in today's Viral Video of the Day!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the four-legged friend rests at the top of the stairs, then he stretches and loses his balance – and, as expected, tumbles down the stairs.
"My poor dog She's fine this morning!!!" owner Haley wrote on the viral video.
What initially looks dangerous quickly turns out to be a stroke of luck – the golden retriever is not injured and trots back up the stairs, wagging his tail immediately after the fall.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@haleymarieenelson