Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby's side-splitting expressions while hanging out with his grandparents went ultra viral on TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Jannah films her son sitting in a high chair while his grandma and grandpa belt out a giddy little tune.

However, the baby remains completely unfazed, just sitting with a straight face.

"He's like, 'Where's my iPad?'" one viewer hilariously joked.

Another said, "He listens and he judges."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a precious infant who had a hilarious reaction when he hung out with his "boomer" grandparents.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a precious infant who had a hilarious reaction when he hung out with his "boomer" grandparents.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jannahcarree
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos! Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby
Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside! Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside!
Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad! Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad!
Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing! Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!
Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal! Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal!
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online! Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jannahcarree

More on Viral Video of the Day: