Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby's side-splitting expressions while hanging out with his grandparents went ultra viral on TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, mom Jannah films her son sitting in a high chair while his grandma and grandpa belt out a giddy little tune.
However, the baby remains completely unfazed, just sitting with a straight face.
"He's like, 'Where's my iPad?'" one viewer hilariously joked.
Another said, "He listens and he judges."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jannahcarree