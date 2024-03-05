Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2024: Couple's night out ends in unexpected but hilarious mishap!

Winter Garden, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl and her boyfriend took the internet by storm after what was seemingly a lighthearted stroll after a night on the town.

That's gonna leave a mark – and a minor flood!

In the clip, the girl strolls by a large bush and immediately jumps into it, gathering laughter from her group of friends.

Then, her boyfriend decides to join in, but it didn't go the way he thought it would...

"idk what he landed on but that for sure looked painful," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

