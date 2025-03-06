Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2025: Soy sauce spells "DAD" in epic pregnancy reveal!

Las Vegas, Nevada - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a romantic dinner turned into a life-altering moment for one lucky couple.

While dining out in the heart of Las Vegas, Tarynn whispered to the chef to whip up something special.

Moments later, the clip shows her husband's plate arrive with "DAD" written in soy sauce, and his face lights up in the most heartwarming way.

"The lady smiling as she walked away," one viewer noticed.

Check it out: