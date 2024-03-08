Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2024: This puppy has the world's cutest yawn ever!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a puppy shows off his impressive yawning skills – much to the delight of thousands of viewers on TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

If you think you've heard the cutest puppy yawn ever, think again!

The clip shows the adorable pup named Charlie giving off some impressive yawns after what appears to be a long day of fun.

"STOP OMG THATS THE CUTEST THING IVE EVER HEARD/SEEN," one viewer couldn't help but comment.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who has the world's cutest yawn!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who has the world's cutest yawn!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie_the_gsp
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie_the_gsp

