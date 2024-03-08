Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2024: This puppy has the world's cutest yawn ever!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a puppy shows off his impressive yawning skills – much to the delight of thousands of viewers on TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
If you think you've heard the cutest puppy yawn ever, think again!
The clip shows the adorable pup named Charlie giving off some impressive yawns after what appears to be a long day of fun.
"STOP OMG THATS THE CUTEST THING IVE EVER HEARD/SEEN," one viewer couldn't help but comment.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie_the_gsp