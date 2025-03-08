Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2025: Goat stuns DoorDasher with mid-delivery car parkour!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a routine food delivery became a circus show when a wild goat jumped on a DoorDash driver's car.

In the clip, the astonished driver captures the acrobatic animal hopping across the hood and roof.



The goat then vaults onto the open trunk door and slams it shut with the full force of his body.

"that was such a power move when he closed the tailgate," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: