Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2024: Kid hilariously takes "shot" of medicine before bed!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker captured the incredibly fun way she gave her little brother his nighttime medicine!
Viral Video of the Day
If your child won't take their medicine – try this hack!
In the video, the little boy takes the "shot" of medicine and "chases" it down with a glass of ice-cold water.
"Everyone talking about the chaser, but no one‘s talking about how he tapped the shot before hand," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@paris.crockett