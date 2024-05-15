Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2024: Kid hilariously takes "shot" of medicine before bed!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker captured the incredibly fun way she gave her little brother his nighttime medicine!

Viral Video of the Day

If your child won't take their medicine – try this hack!

In the video, the little boy takes the "shot" of medicine and "chases" it down with a glass of ice-cold water.

"Everyone talking about the chaser, but no one‘s talking about how he tapped the shot before hand," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a sick little boy doing in a genius "party" hack for taking his medicine.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a sick little boy doing in a genius "party" hack for taking his medicine.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@paris.crockett
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2024: Grandma "dominates" Uno at 99 years old! Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2024: Grandma "dominates" Uno at 99 years old!
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2024: "Gentle parenting" does wonders for dog dad! Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2024: "Gentle parenting" does wonders for dog dad!
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2024: Man visits orangutan friend in Dubai: "How are you my girl?" Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2024: Man visits orangutan friend in Dubai: "How are you my girl?"
Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2024: Giraffe gets chiropractic treatment and loves it! Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2024: Giraffe gets chiropractic treatment and loves it!
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2024: Giant dog needs help getting out of bathroom Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2024: Giant dog needs help getting out of bathroom
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2024: TikTokers invent hilarious "reverse charades" Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2024: TikTokers invent hilarious "reverse charades"
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force
Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2024: TikToker ends up in hospital with jaw-dropping emergency! Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2024: TikToker ends up in hospital with jaw-dropping emergency!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@paris.crockett

More on Viral Video of the Day: