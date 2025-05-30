Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2025: Instagram stalking gets too real for these sisters!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two sisters accidentally turned a fake cake business into a real one!

In the clip, captioned "You and your sister made a fake cake business Instagram to stalk ppl and now you have five orders," the girls are seen scrambling in the kitchen, decorating cakes like their lives depend on it.

And honestly? The cakes look pretty legit!

"i fear it was worth it," one fan commented.

Check out the hilarity:

These TikTokers started a fake cake business - and it accidentally became real!
These TikTokers started a fake cake business - and it accidentally became real!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@badvina
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@badvina

