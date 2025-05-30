Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2025: Instagram stalking gets too real for these sisters!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two sisters accidentally turned a fake cake business into a real one!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, captioned "You and your sister made a fake cake business Instagram to stalk ppl and now you have five orders," the girls are seen scrambling in the kitchen, decorating cakes like their lives depend on it.
And honestly? The cakes look pretty legit!
"i fear it was worth it," one fan commented.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@badvina