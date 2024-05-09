Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2024: TikTokers invent hilarious "reverse charades"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a pair of roommates play a charades game – with a twist!

This updated version of charades has got to superior!

The clip posted by TikToker @dannyhig shows a girl being given directions that are clues meant to help her guess what exactly she is miming – in other words, the exact reverse of charades.

This ingenious twist on a classic games has every chance of taking off big time!

Check it out: