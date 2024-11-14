Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Salem is slowly taking over the internet due to his quirky eating habits!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Salem's owner holds a carrot near his mouth, which he grabs instantly.
But as soon as it's in his mouth, he slurps it up in one smooth motion, which had viewers dying of laughter.
"It was like a vending machine accepting your dollar bill," one viewer wrote.
Another joked, "carrot ATM."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@siriuslysalem