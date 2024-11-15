Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Costa Rica - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught an astonishing moment on camera when a wild monkey decided to climb onto her hotel balcony and cause destruction.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hysterical clip, the monkey, keeping a steady eye on the woman, leaps from a nearby balcony and over to hers.

Then it randomly throws her table onto the ground in one sweeping motion.

One viewer commented, "The direct eye contact while disturbing your peace feels personal."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who caught the moment a wild monkey came onto her balcony to disturb the peace!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who caught the moment a wild monkey came onto her balcony to disturb the peace!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sweetcakes1991
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sweetcakes1991

