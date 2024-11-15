Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day

Costa Rica - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman caught an astonishing moment on camera when a wild monkey decided to climb onto her hotel balcony and cause destruction.

In the hysterical clip, the monkey, keeping a steady eye on the woman, leaps from a nearby balcony and over to hers.

Then it randomly throws her table onto the ground in one sweeping motion.

One viewer commented, "The direct eye contact while disturbing your peace feels personal."

Check it out:

