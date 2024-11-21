Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2024: Toddler hilariously struggles with heavy gallon of milk!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl hilariously stumbles about in her kitchen while holding a gallon of milk that weighs probably as much as she does!
In the clip, Fefe grabs the gallon of milk from the fridge and immediately hits her head on the door.
Then, she tries closing the fridge door, but the weight of the milk causes her to fly backward!
"she's fighting for her life and u makin her say please is sending meeeee into orbit," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@feral_fefe