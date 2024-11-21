Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2024: Toddler hilariously struggles with heavy gallon of milk!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl hilariously stumbles about in her kitchen while holding a gallon of milk that weighs probably as much as she does!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Fefe grabs the gallon of milk from the fridge and immediately hits her head on the door.

Then, she tries closing the fridge door, but the weight of the milk causes her to fly backward!

"she's fighting for her life and u makin her say please is sending meeeee into orbit," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler who got swooshed around her kitchen due to a heavy milk gallon!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler who got swooshed around her kitchen due to a heavy milk gallon!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@feral_fefe
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap! Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap!
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money
Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption! Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@feral_fefe

More on Viral Video of the Day: