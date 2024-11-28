Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2024: Adorable baby otter gets swimming lesson from TikToker in viral clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy named Nick gave swimming lessons to a baby otter in a crystal-clear Florida river.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the otter swims toward Nick, who gently stretches his hand out in case the baby needs any assistance making his way over.

But it came with ease to the little one, and he made it over in a jiffy!

"It hurts to see someone else living your dreams," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikToker who gave swimming lessons to an adorable baby otter!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nick_bingo
