Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's veterinarian sister captured the adorable moment when a bunch of dogs stared in agony as she had to leave work.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Nina Bucksner's sister Bella gets in the car after a hard day's work.
But when she looks back, a huge number of furry friends, presumably patients at the clinic, all have their eyes fixed on her.
"How does it feel to be gods favorite," one viewer asked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ninabucksner