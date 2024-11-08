Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's veterinarian sister captured the adorable moment when a bunch of dogs stared in agony as she had to leave work.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Nina Bucksner's sister Bella gets in the car after a hard day's work.

But when she looks back, a huge number of furry friends, presumably patients at the clinic, all have their eyes fixed on her.

"How does it feel to be gods favorite," one viewer asked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a heartwarming clip of a bunch of pups who were majorly upset after their favorite human left work for the day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ninabucksner

