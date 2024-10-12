Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2024: Parents react to having chandelier with mini jumbotron

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Erie, Pennsylvania - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker hilariously surprises his parents with some unusual interior decorating in their house!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Corbin Millet removes a chandelier hanging in his parents' home and replaces it with an adorable mini jumbotron!

The big reveal is even funnier than the sight of the miniature display, with Millet's mom and dad having wildly different reactions.

"Dad was immediately ready to fight for that," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy on TikTok who switched his parents' dining room chandelier for a mini jumbotron!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy on TikTok who switched his parents' dining room chandelier for a mini jumbotron!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@corbinmillet
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@corbinmillet

