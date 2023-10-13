Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2023: Hysterical jumping challenge takes over TikTok
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of friends taking on a hysterical-looking TikTok challenge that involves coordination and strong toes!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip by TikTok user @sierra_smith__, each person tries to jump as high as they can without bending their knees.
Some manage to get fairly high off the ground whereas others only made it a couple of inches.
A ton of viewers were laughing at the hilarious nature of the challenge, with one writing: "If I do that I will 100% break both of my ankles."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sierra_smith__