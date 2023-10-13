Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2023: Hysterical jumping challenge takes over TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of friends taking on a hysterical-looking TikTok challenge that involves coordination and strong toes!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip by TikTok user @sierra_smith__, each person tries to jump as high as they can without bending their knees.

Some manage to get fairly high off the ground whereas others only made it a couple of inches.

A ton of viewers were laughing at the hilarious nature of the challenge, with one writing: "If I do that I will 100% break both of my ankles."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of friends taking on a viral TikTok challenge that requires each person to jump without bending their knees.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sierra_smith__
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

