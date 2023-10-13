Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2023: Hysterical jumping challenge takes over TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of friends taking on a hysterical-looking TikTok challenge that involves coordination and strong toes!

In the clip by TikTok user @sierra_smith__, each person tries to jump as high as they can without bending their knees.

Some manage to get fairly high off the ground whereas others only made it a couple of inches.

A ton of viewers were laughing at the hilarious nature of the challenge, with one writing: "If I do that I will 100% break both of my ankles."

Check it out: