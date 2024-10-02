Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2024: Boy remarkably sings Celine Dion's hit song with ease!

Philippines - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy sang a karaoke song in front of a large crowd of people at a store, and they couldn't believe what they witnessed!

In the clip, the boy grips the microphone and belts out All By Myself by the 56-year-old singer like it's his own.

"get celine on the phone right now," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "my whole body just got the chills."

Check it out:

