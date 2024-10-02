Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2024: Boy remarkably sings Celine Dion's hit song with ease!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Philippines - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy sang a karaoke song in front of a large crowd of people at a store, and they couldn't believe what they witnessed!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boy grips the microphone and belts out All By Myself by the 56-year-old singer like it's his own.

"get celine on the phone right now," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "my whole body just got the chills."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little Filipino boy who was caught singing incredibly on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little Filipino boy who was caught singing incredibly on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@accsiklista0613
