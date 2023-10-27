Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2023: College students prank professor with 300 cans of RedBull

Dublin, Ireland - In today's Viral Video of the Day , students were greeted by an unusual sight in their lecture hall: hundreds of RedBull cans on their chairs, each with a note attached.

The video, taken by TikTok user @christiemccann, shows a woman placing down the cans on each chair with a note that simply said, "Crack open at 9:17 #CrackTheCan."

At precisely 9:17 AM, the entire class of over 300 students simultaneously cracked open their energy drinks, filling the room with popping sounds and laughter.

The professor just looks towards the class with confusion.

"Omg, I had a college professor that HATED the sound [of] cans opening! this would've ended her," one viewer commented.

Check it out: