Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2023: College students prank professor with 300 cans of RedBull

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Dublin, Ireland - In today's Viral Video of the Day, students were greeted by an unusual sight in their lecture hall: hundreds of RedBull cans on their chairs, each with a note attached.

Viral Video of the Day

The video, taken by TikTok user @christiemccann, shows a woman placing down the cans on each chair with a note that simply said, "Crack open at 9:17 #CrackTheCan."

At precisely 9:17 AM, the entire class of over 300 students simultaneously cracked open their energy drinks, filling the room with popping sounds and laughter.

The professor just looks towards the class with confusion.

"Omg, I had a college professor that HATED the sound [of] cans opening! this would've ended her," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an epic energy drink prank pulled off by 300 students in a lecture hall!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an epic energy drink prank pulled off by 300 students in a lecture hall!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@christiemccann
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@christiemccann

