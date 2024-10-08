Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2024: Boy hands out Halloween "spooky candy" to invisible kids

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a boy on TikTok enthusiastically tried handing out treats on a seemingly deserted street during Halloween.

In the clip, Michaela's son recites his adorable Halloween speech, only for him to realize there isn't a trick-or-treater in sight.

"The pan to him talking to NO ONE," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another cleverly wrote, "He's talking to the other spooky ghosts!"

Check it out:

