Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2024: Boy hands out Halloween "spooky candy" to invisible kids

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy on TikTok enthusiastically tried handing out treats on a seemingly deserted street during Halloween.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Michaela's son recites his adorable Halloween speech, only for him to realize there isn't a trick-or-treater in sight.

"The pan to him talking to NO ONE," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another cleverly wrote, "He's talking to the other spooky ghosts!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who tried handing out Halloween candy a little too early!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who tried handing out Halloween candy a little too early!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michaela_gmc
