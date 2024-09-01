Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok was given the present of a lifetime when her boyfriend picked her up after work.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Sabii walks up to the car while her boyfriend says he has someone for her to "meet."

"Who?" she asks, before the adorable pup's head pops out from the backseat.

"She looked like she had a long day and this cheered her right up," one viewer mentioned in the comments.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who was gifted her dream dog by her sweet boyfriend after a hard day at work.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who was gifted her dream dog by her sweet boyfriend after a hard day at work.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sheswasabii
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence! Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!
Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!" Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime! Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud" Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud"
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing! Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE" Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"
Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2024: 6-month-old meets first pup ever – who's more excited? Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2024: 6-month-old meets first pup ever – who's more excited?
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting! Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sheswasabii

More on Viral Video of the Day: