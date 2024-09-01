Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work
Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok was given the present of a lifetime when her boyfriend picked her up after work.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Sabii walks up to the car while her boyfriend says he has someone for her to "meet."
"Who?" she asks, before the adorable pup's head pops out from the backseat.
"She looked like she had a long day and this cheered her right up," one viewer mentioned in the comments.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sheswasabii