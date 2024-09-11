Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2024: Girl roomies try to see who runs the fastest in hilarious clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of roommates realized they had never seen each other sprint at full speed, and wanted TikTok viewers to get in on the fun!
Viral Video of the Day
In the viral clip, the girls stretch while Emily prepares a random wheel generator to see who gets to go first.
Then they spin the wheel and start timing their impressive sprints!
"WE LIVE ON THE FIRST FLOOR no neighbors were disturbed," one TikTok user commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emilystortz