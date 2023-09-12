Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2023: Student pit bull is best in class

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pit bull who deserves an A+ for his attention in class!

A clip posted by TikTok user @bourbontheambully shows the smarty-pup sitting at a desk in what looks like a college lecture hall. The attentive canine is wearing glasses and a plaid-collared blue shirt, while the trending sound "don't be suspicious" plays in the background.



One viewer commented, "It does look like it is actually listening to the teacher." Do you think he was?

Either way, this pit bull definitely passes the viral test!

Check it out: