Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2024: Baby tries Taco Bell's Baja Blast for first time ever and loves it!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother on TikTok recorded her child's reaction to taking his first sip of the deliciously icy-blue drink!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Gabby Neculcea brings the drink close to her son's mouth and he takes a sip.
He instantly scowls, most likely at the soda's fizziness – but then a huge smile draws across his face!
"I swear he mouthed 'help'," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2024: Owners catch dog's funny response to Trump vs. Harris debate!
Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2024: Girl roomies try to see who runs the fastest in hilarious clip!
Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2024: Dog "saves" owner from getting arrested with cute looks
Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2024: Boyfriend thinks he's home alone – but turns out to be very wrong!
Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2024: Baby doxie dog falls in love with owner at first sight!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gabby_neculcea