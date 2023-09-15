Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2023: Drama queen dog milks the tiniest injury

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok named Jaqweenie who was caught "milking" a minor paw injury for all it's worth!

The clip, posted by Jaqweenie's owner, @sharkybobarky, shows the adorable pup limping around and whining after getting a small cut on his paw at the dog park.



His owner took him to the vet, where he was treated and bandaged up for a whopping $150.

The diagnosis? Paper cut!

Despite the minor injury, the doggo still had his owner carry him around everywhere.

One viewer sarcastically commented, "Poor thing! This looks like it was a truly harrowing experience. Please wish him well for all of us."

Check it out: