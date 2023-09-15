Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2023: Drama queen dog milks the tiniest injury
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog on TikTok named Jaqweenie who was caught "milking" a minor paw injury for all it's worth!
Viral Video of the Day
The clip, posted by Jaqweenie's owner, @sharkybobarky, shows the adorable pup limping around and whining after getting a small cut on his paw at the dog park.
His owner took him to the vet, where he was treated and bandaged up for a whopping $150.
The diagnosis? Paper cut!
Despite the minor injury, the doggo still had his owner carry him around everywhere.
One viewer sarcastically commented, "Poor thing! This looks like it was a truly harrowing experience. Please wish him well for all of us."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sharkybobarky