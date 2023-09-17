Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2023: Dogs steal the show on "Simba Cam" at baseball game!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a ton of sporty dogs who were held up by their owners on the Jumbotron at a baseball game.

Viral Video of the Day

A video by user @elitedingers shows a variety of different breeds of dogs being lifted up by their owners and cheered on by the thousands of people in the crowd.

The "Simba Cam" is a reference to the scene in the Disney movie The Lion King where Rafiki holds Simba up to declare him the future king.

Some dogs seemed to love the attention, while others looked like they just wanted to be put back down on their owner's comfy lap.

"no cause i’d just go to a game to see the simba cam lol," one intrigued viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pack of dogs who stole the spotlight on the "Simba Cam" at a baseball game!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pack of dogs who stole the spotlight on the "Simba Cam" at a baseball game!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elitedingers
Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2023: Twin goats go viral on TikTok after getting stuck together! Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2023: Twin goats go viral on TikTok after getting stuck together!
Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2023: Drama queen dog milks the tiniest injury Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2023: Drama queen dog milks the tiniest injury
Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2023: Olivia Rodrigo makes one fan's dream come true in NYC! Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2023: Olivia Rodrigo makes one fan's dream come true in NYC!
Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2023: Passenger leaves sassy airline review mid-flight Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2023: Passenger leaves sassy airline review mid-flight
Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2023: Student pit bull is best in class Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2023: Student pit bull is best in class
Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2023: Girl's hilarious attempts to remove grape stuck in nose Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2023: Girl's hilarious attempts to remove grape stuck in nose
Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2023: Beagle terrified by balloon has TikTok in tears of laughter Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2023: Beagle terrified by balloon has TikTok in tears of laughter
Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2023: Beach dog brings the moves with hilarious twerking! Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2023: Beach dog brings the moves with hilarious twerking!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elitedingers

More on Viral Video of the Day: