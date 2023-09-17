Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2023: Dogs steal the show on "Simba Cam" at baseball game!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a ton of sporty dogs who were held up by their owners on the Jumbotron at a baseball game.
Viral Video of the Day
A video by user @elitedingers shows a variety of different breeds of dogs being lifted up by their owners and cheered on by the thousands of people in the crowd.
The "Simba Cam" is a reference to the scene in the Disney movie The Lion King where Rafiki holds Simba up to declare him the future king.
Some dogs seemed to love the attention, while others looked like they just wanted to be put back down on their owner's comfy lap.
"no cause i’d just go to a game to see the simba cam lol," one intrigued viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elitedingers