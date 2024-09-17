Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2024: Toddler has unexpected reaction to wasabi-flavored peas!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy kept pestering his mom for her snacks, so she finally obliged and let him in on the spicy treat – not thinking he would actually like them!

During the clip, mama Doman is over the dramatics and tells her son he can pick one up and put it in his mouth.

Without hesitation, he does, and while it may look like he doesn't like it at first, things change after the spice levels go down.

"the way he is literally shaking and crying and still so absolutely determined to eat them," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who couldn't stop eating spicy peas after trying them for the first time!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@downwiththedomans
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@downwiththedomans

