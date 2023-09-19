Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2023: Makeup artist transforms potato into Mona Lisa!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a talented makeup artist who turned a simple potato into an edible work of genius!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip, posted by makeup artist @huylson, shows the creator purchasing some aptly-named Monalisa potatoes, before sketching the world's most famous painting on the starchy vegetable.

After finishing the face, he goes on to recreate the rest of the portrait with more potatoes and a few leaves of lettuce.

He holds up his creation for the camera, which looks more realistic than it has any right to be!

One viewer hilariously wrote, "Please place the painted potato next to the others in the market and film the reactions hahaha." Maybe if he sees this it could happen!

Check it out:

