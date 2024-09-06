Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2024: Mini horse catches fireworks for first time – and shooting star!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mini horse named Bruno is starstruck after seeing fireworks for the first time!

In the clip, Bruno looks out of his barn window and watches the dazzling fireworks light up the beautiful night sky.

It even looks like a shooting star flies by at one point!

"WHY DOES THIS TINY HORSE WATCHING FIREWORKS MAKE ME CRY," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little horse who got to see fireworks outside of his barn for the first time ever!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brunotheminihorse

