Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2023: Beach dog brings the moves with hilarious twerking!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who's got all the right moves for an afternoon at the beach!

Viral Video of the Day

This dog is living his best life!

In a trending clip by @fleaandfriends, a dog is shown digging in fluffy beach sand with her front paws, while also managing to twerk along to the beat!

The sound playing in the background is a viral audio of a man chanting "More passion, more energy, more footwork" over an upbeat EDM track.

"There’s definitely some passion in those little legs," one entertained viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a sandy pup digging in a synchronized motion to a trending audio on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a sandy pup digging in a synchronized motion to a trending audio on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fleaandfriends
Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2023: Man performs incredible four-flip waterslide stunt! Viral Video of the Day for September 8, 2023: Man performs incredible four-flip waterslide stunt!
Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2023: Man's fart goes viral after security cam catches him in the act! Viral Video of the Day for September 7, 2023: Man's fart goes viral after security cam catches him in the act!
Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2023: Baby has the perfect sassy reaction to mom's request Viral Video of the Day for September 6, 2023: Baby has the perfect sassy reaction to mom's request
Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2023: Rescue chicken's joyful dance melts hearts on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for September 5, 2023: Rescue chicken's joyful dance melts hearts on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2023: Dog reacts to "wrong human" coming home Viral Video of the Day for September 4, 2023: Dog reacts to "wrong human" coming home
Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2023: Cat looks so much like Ed Sheeran, it's freaky! Viral Video of the Day for September 3, 2023: Cat looks so much like Ed Sheeran, it's freaky!
Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2023: Dog pops a squat in funny ocean mishap Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2023: Dog pops a squat in funny ocean mishap
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2023: Grumpy potbelly pig gets wake-up call Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2023: Grumpy potbelly pig gets wake-up call

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fleaandfriends

More on Viral Video of the Day: