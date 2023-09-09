Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2023: Beach dog brings the moves with hilarious twerking!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who's got all the right moves for an afternoon at the beach!

This dog is living his best life!

In a trending clip by @fleaandfriends, a dog is shown digging in fluffy beach sand with her front paws, while also managing to twerk along to the beat!

The sound playing in the background is a viral audio of a man chanting "More passion, more energy, more footwork" over an upbeat EDM track.

"There’s definitely some passion in those little legs," one entertained viewer wrote.

Check it out: