Viral Video of the Day for September 9, 2023: Beach dog brings the moves with hilarious twerking!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who's got all the right moves for an afternoon at the beach!
Viral Video of the Day
This dog is living his best life!
In a trending clip by @fleaandfriends, a dog is shown digging in fluffy beach sand with her front paws, while also managing to twerk along to the beat!
The sound playing in the background is a viral audio of a man chanting "More passion, more energy, more footwork" over an upbeat EDM track.
"There’s definitely some passion in those little legs," one entertained viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fleaandfriends