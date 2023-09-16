Hawaii revises down wildfire death toll as recovery efforts continue

Lahaina, Hawaii - The number of people thought to have died in the fast-moving wildfire that tore through part of Hawaii last month dropped Friday, as authorities revised their figures.

The community of Lahaina was destroyed and dozens killed after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town. © REUTERS

Governor Josh Green said scientists sorting through remains now believed that 97 people had perished in Lahaina, down from a previous official toll of 115.



"That number dropped a little bit because the Department of Defense and all of their physical anthropologists were able to help us discern better who was in cars or in houses," Green said in a Facebook video.

"So thank God, fewer people have passed away."

Green gave no details on the confusion, but the aftermath of large-scale disasters often sees repeated revisions of figures.

The commingling of remains was a particular issue in Lahaina, with some victims believed to have fled with other people or with pets.