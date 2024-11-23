Ariana Grande teases her Wicked character's sexuality: "Glinda might be a little in the closet"

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's characters in Wicked are definitely unlimited, but does Glinda and Elphaba's relationship go deeper than friendship?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande dropped some interesting insight into her character Galinda aka Glinda the Good Witch after her stellar performance in Wicked: Part 1!

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo (l.) dish on fans' shipping their characters Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked.
Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo (l.) dish on fans' shipping their characters Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ari and her costar Cynthia Erivo spoke with the UK publication Gay Times and gave their perspectives on fans shipping Glinda and Elphaba plus their personal takes on the characters' sexualities.

"I think Elphie, she goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love," the British singer said of her character, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

"And I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have," she said, noting that the characters build an "unbreakable bond and love."

The Thank You, Next singer echoed her co-star's remarks, saying, "Whether it’s romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet."

She continued, "You never know. Give it a little time. I mean, it is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality."

Kristin Chenoweth weighs in on Glinda's sexuality in Wicked

Ariana shared that Glinda and Elphaba have "trust and truth," adding, that the two are "such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be, whether it’s romantic or platonic."

Interestingly, it would seem that the 7 Rings hitmaker isn't the only one who feels this way!

When E! News reposted the interview plus Ariana's quote via Instagram, the original Glinda from the Broadway show Kristin Chenoweth commented, "I thought so too way back when…"

Wicked is now in theaters everywhere!

