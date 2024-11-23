Ariana Grande teases her Wicked character's sexuality: "Glinda might be a little in the closet"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande dropped some interesting insight into her character Galinda aka Glinda the Good Witch after her stellar performance in Wicked: Part 1 !

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo (l.) dish on fans' shipping their characters Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked. © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ari and her costar Cynthia Erivo spoke with the UK publication Gay Times and gave their perspectives on fans shipping Glinda and Elphaba plus their personal takes on the characters' sexualities.

"I think Elphie, she goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love," the British singer said of her character, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

"And I don't think there's anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have," she said, noting that the characters build an "unbreakable bond and love."

The Thank You, Next singer echoed her co-star's remarks, saying, "Whether it’s romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet."

She continued, "You never know. Give it a little time. I mean, it is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality."