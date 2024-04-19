Cardi B plans some serious diet changes and makes X-rated jokes after weight complaints

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B isn't happy with her look, and she's got some serious weight gain on the menu! On Instagram Live, the rapper told fans why she feels uncomfortable in her skin.

Cardi B wants to gain some weight. The rapper says she looks "too f**king skinny." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B

"Until I gain weight back, I'm not going out," Cardi said Wednesday night.

"I do not like how my body looks. I look too f***ing skinny. And I don't like it."

The artist blamed it all on a stomach issue that stopped her from eating properly and caused her to shed pounds.

Now down to 130 pounds, Cardi is aiming to get back to at least 137 pounds.

"I don't feel like pants look good on me or skirts or small little dresses," Cardi said and continued, "I don't like being too skinny."

The plan is to get there slowly, which should be easier now that she's back to eating normally.

During the Instagram Live session, Cardi also suggested a X-rated method for gaining weight that she'll be trying, joking that oral is scientifically proven to help with bulking up (it's not).