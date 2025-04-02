Beyoncé and Lebron James named in new accusations over Diddy's "freak-offs"

Los Angeles, California - A new accuser has sued rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly sexually assaulting him while Beyoncé , Jay-Z , and Lebron James were present!

In a bombshell new lawsuit, Joseph Manzaro alleges that he was paraded around the jailed mogul's home in a penis mask in front of several A-list guests as "punishment," per People.

Joseph accuses Diddy of drugging, kidnapping, and transporting him to Gloria and Emilio Estefan's home on Star Island Miami for Diddy's son Christian's birthday in April 2015.

In the complaint, the plaintiff says that Gloria was alarmed by his "drug-induced stupor" and "demanded an ambulance" for him before being silenced by her husband.

Joseph adds that he briefly spotted the NBA star, who reportedly said from the hallway, "Y'all better do something about that," before he was taken through a secret tunnel by another accuser, Adria English, that led to a mansion.

Joseph alleges that he was then brought to a room with Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z.