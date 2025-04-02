Beyoncé and Lebron James named in new accusations over Diddy's "freak-offs"
Los Angeles, California - A new accuser has sued rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly sexually assaulting him while Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Lebron James were present!
In a bombshell new lawsuit, Joseph Manzaro alleges that he was paraded around the jailed mogul's home in a penis mask in front of several A-list guests as "punishment," per People.
Joseph accuses Diddy of drugging, kidnapping, and transporting him to Gloria and Emilio Estefan's home on Star Island Miami for Diddy's son Christian's birthday in April 2015.
In the complaint, the plaintiff says that Gloria was alarmed by his "drug-induced stupor" and "demanded an ambulance" for him before being silenced by her husband.
Joseph adds that he briefly spotted the NBA star, who reportedly said from the hallway, "Y'all better do something about that," before he was taken through a secret tunnel by another accuser, Adria English, that led to a mansion.
Joseph alleges that he was then brought to a room with Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z.
Will the latest Diddy accusations affect Beyoncé and Lebron James?
He claims that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker asked, "What's this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a c**k mask standing here in front of me?"
A member of Diddy's entourage reportedly then replied, "Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment."
Joseph says in the filing that he was left to wear a small thong and a black leather mask with a rubber attachment "forcibly inserted and zipped closed over his head" while "a locking sex device was affixed to the mask, protruding from his mouth" as Diddy and Adria allegedly subjected him to degrading and non-consensual acts.
Joseph isn't suing Bey or Lebron, but the latest suit against Diddy could still pose trouble for the singer and basketball player.
Meanwhile, the disgraced mogul's rep has said in a statement to TMZ, "This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story.
"Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies, and the perverse motives of those who told them, will be revealed."
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & ANGELA WEISS & BRAD BARKET GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP