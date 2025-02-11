Nancy Mace goes "scorched earth" in House speech full of shocking sexual abuse claims
Washington DC - Republican Representative Nancy Mace took to the House floor on Monday evening to accuse four South Carolina men of rape and sexual abuse against herself and other women.
"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to call out the cowards who think they can prey on women and get away with it. Today, I'm going scorched earth," Mace said as she opened her speech.
Backed by fellow Republicans Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna, Mace went on to accuse four men – whose names and images she displayed on a poster board – of sexual abuse, rape, and recording sexual acts without consent.
Among the men was Mace's ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, who told the Associated Press, "I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name."
The congresswoman said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office had failed to act on evidence she had provided on the allegations.
"You have bought yourself a one-way ticket to hell. It is nonstop, there are no connections, so I and all your victims can watch you rot in eternity," Mace charged the accused men.
"If anyone would like to arrest me for standing up for women, here are my wrists," she said at one point while pulling out a pair of handcuffs.
South Carolina AG denies knowledge of Nancy Mace allegations
After her speech, Wilson's office issued a statement saying: "Ms. Mace either does not understand or is purposefully mischaracterizing the role of the Attorney General."
"At this time, our office has not received any reports or requests for assistance from any law enforcement or prosecution agencies regarding these matters," the statement continued.
"Additionally, the Attorney General and members of his office have had no role and no knowledge of these allegations until her public statements."
Mace and Wilson are both reportedly considering a run for South Carolina governor in 2026.
Mace, who won reelection to the House last November, has supported limiting access to abortion care, describing herself as pro-life but advocating for exceptions to bans in cases of rape or incest.
Of late, the South Carolina Republican has made headlines for her hateful speech and actions toward transgender people. She doubled down in her crusade Monday, listing anti-trans bills among measures she said would boost protections for (cisgender) women and girls.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP