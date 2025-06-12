Trump says Los Angeles has been "safe and sound" for two nights amid ICE protest fallout

Washington DC - Los Angeles "was safe and sound for the last two nights," President Donald Trump said Thursday morning, as he hailed troops for helping to restore order in the city after days of anti- deportation protests.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies fire a nonlethal weapon toward a man after he threw a can at them following a protest against federal immigration operations near Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles on Wednesday. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

"Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that without the military, the city "would be a crime scene like we haven't seen in years."

The mostly peaceful protests ignited last week over a sudden escalation in efforts to apprehend migrants in the country illegally.

But there were also pockets of violence, including the burning of self-driving taxis and hurling stones at police.

Trump deployed several thousand National Guard troops and some 700 active-duty Marines over the objections of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, the first such action by a US president in decades.

In his post, Trump said Newsom "had totally lost control of the situation."

"He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!" the president added.