Disney scraps $1 billion Florida development over battle with Gov. DeSantis

Orlando, Florida - The Walt Disney Company has scrapped a $1 billion office complex along with its plans to relocate a division from California to Florida , as the company's ongoing battle with Governor Ron DeSantis continues.

A Disney project that's been in the works for roughly two years has been axed, per the New York Times.

On Thursday, Disney's theme park and consumer products chairman Josh D'Amaro and CEO Bob Iger announced the company is nixing a nearly $1 billion office complex project that was to be built in Orlando. The development would've brought over 2,000 jobs to the area with an average salary of $120,000, per the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The news comes days after Disney asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by DeSantis' hand-selected oversight board.

The project officially known as the Lake Nona Town Center would've involved relocating over 1,000 employees from Southern California to Florida.

Despite losing some employees due to the move, Disney was intent on following through.

This is partially thanks to a Florida tax credit that would've allowed Disney to bring in an estimated $570 million over a 20-year time frame simply for building and occupying the office complex.