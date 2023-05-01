DeSantis-appointed oversight board fires back over Disney's lawsuit

Tallahassee, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked oversight board fired back at Walt Disney World on Monday, authorizing its legal team to represent board members who were sued by the company last week.

Ron DeSantis' appointed oversight board has fired back at Disney days after the company filed a federal lawsuit. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Disney, chairman Martin Garcia said, sued the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board to stop it from bringing "new and better ideas ... because innovation is the American way." He outlined some of the board’s actions since taking over, such as hiring new staff and promoting increased state oversight of the district.

"In essence, Disney is asking a federal court in Tallahassee to wrestle back the hands of time to 1967, while this board is instead charged legislatively with bringing the district into the 21st century with new and better policies and practices," he said.

The board, Garcia said, didn’t enact the laws Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis are at odds over. It simply follows the laws enacted by the Legislature.

"This district will seek justice in state court here in Central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business," he said. "We’ll seek justice in our own backyard."

Disney filed its lawsuit in the federal court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee.

Board member Ron Peri, the only other person to speak at Monday’s meeting in Lake Buena Vista, took a few minutes to attack the media. The board members, he said, aren’t "political individuals trying very hard to force an agenda that ... is the governor’s."

"The reality is that there did need to be a change," Peri said. "People may not be happy by the way it came about. They may have political views that convinced them that it shouldn’t have come about."