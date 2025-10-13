Canadian PM Carney set to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is flying to Egypt to attend the Gaza peace summit and potentially witness the signing ceremony of a plan to end the war.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Egypt to attend peace talks to resolve the war on Gaza. © imago/ZUMA Press

Carney is set to join world leaders including President Donald Trump, who claims responsibility for the peace deal, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for talks on Monday in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Ahead of the talks, Hamas released 20 of the remaining Israeli hostages, as an uneasy ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip, which Israel has violently besieged and bombarded since October 7, 2023.

The summit will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, but will be headlined by Trump, who may be set to receive an Israeli Medal of Honor for his work brokering a ceasefire.

The Canadian PM's attendance in Egypt was only confirmed through a change to his itinerary on Sunday, which signaled his presence only three hours prior to his departure.

Carney announced Canada's intent to recognize the state of Palestine in July, and in September officially made his country's declaration ahead of a speech at the United Nations.

"Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," a statement released by the Prime Minister's office read.



"Canada does so as part of a co-ordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution," the statement said.