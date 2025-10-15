Canadians demand action from Carney as auto jobs are "sacrificed on the Trump altar"

Toronto, Canada - Canadian leaders said Wednesday that Jeep-maker Stellantis' decision to invest $13 billion in the US threatens Canadian jobs, urging action to counter what they called another casualty of President Donald Trump 's trade war.

The automaker on Tuesday announced what it described as its largest US investment push in its 100-year history, aiming to create 5,000 jobs across the midwestern US.

Stellantis told AFP on Wednesday that "as part of this announcement, we will move one model from Canada to the US."

UNIFOR, Canada's largest private-sector union representing thousands of autoworkers, said the model in question is the Jeep Compass, which will shift from a plant in Brampton, Ontario, to Illinois.

"Canadian auto jobs are being sacrificed on the Trump altar," Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a statement, calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney's government "to use Canada's leverage now to fight for our auto jobs."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday called the announcement "painful" for workers.

"I have spoken with Stellantis to stress my disappointment with their decision to prioritize investment in the US," Ford said, also urging Carney "to stand up for the 157,000 workers in Ontario's auto sector."

Reshoring auto jobs has been a central plank of Trump's trade policy.

Canada has been partially spared from his global auto sector tariffs through an existing North American trade pact.

But the levies in place have created uncertainty for Canadian autoworkers.