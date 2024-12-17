Beijing says China and US can achieve "great things" together

Beijing, China - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said that Beijing and Washington have the potential to achieve "many great things" if they work together, rather than against each other.

China's foreign minister has expressed rare optimism about US-China relations. © AFP/Jade Gao

Ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month, China's foreign minister used a symposium in Beijing to project optimism about the upcoming US administration.

Under the Biden administration, Beijing has faced numerous sanctions over its tacit support of Russia in Ukraine, as well as its treatment of Uyghur minority people in the country's north-east Xinjiang province.

Chinese authorities have also sanctioned the US over its arming of Taiwan and has repeatedly clashed with the Philippines, an ally of Washington, in violent exchanges in the South China Sea.

Despite many of the US' sanctions having been initially introduced during Trump's first term, China's foreign minister Wang Yi spoke with an air of optimism during Tuesday's symposium.

Wang began by praising US-China cooperation over the fentanyl drug trade, saying that such collaboration proves, "that as long as China and the United States cooperate, we can accomplish many great things."