China fiercely condemns Trump's Gaza plan and "forced displacement" of Palestinians

Beijing, China - Officials in China have strongly opposed US President Donald Trump 's proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza and turn the strip into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

Chinese authorities have strongly rejected Trump's plan for Gaza and called for international cooperation in a two-state solution. © AFP/Eyad Baba

In response to questions from reporters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated Beijing's commitment to a two-state solution and condemned Trump's proposal.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political games, still less a prey of the strong," spokesperson Guo told reporters. "The war has already left Gaza in devastation and suffering."

"The international community, major countries in particular, should join hands to make Gaza better, rather than worse, by providing humanitarian assistance and helping with its reconstruction."

Trump on Tuesday unveiled a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinian people by forcibly displacing them to countries such as Jordan and Egypt before redeveloping the strip.

He then doubled down on the plan on Thursday with a claim that Gaza would be "turned over" to the US by Israel once fighting has been concluded and would become one of "most spectacular developments" on Earth.