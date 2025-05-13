China makes major call on Boeing ban after US trade talks

Beijing, China - China has lifted a ban on domestic airlines accepting new Boeing aircraft, a report said Tuesday, after Beijing and Washington agreed to temporarily lower tariffs in a major de-escalation of their trade war.

The Chinese and American flags flutter in the wind at the Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services facilities near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in China. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

Last month, the American aircraft maker confirmed that Chinese airlines had stopped accepting delivery of new planes due to huge tit-for-tat levies imposed by both sides.

But Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Chinese officials have begun to tell domestic carriers they can resume orders of US-made aircraft, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes after the two countries announced Monday they would drastically reduce tariffs for 90 days, as well as continue negotiations.

Washington's fresh duties on many imports from China had come to 145%, while Beijing had hit back with duties of 125% on US goods.

Monday's announcement after talks in Geneva saw the US lower tariffs to 30%, and China reduce its own to 10%.

President Donald Trump dubbed the outcome a "total reset" and said talks with counterpart Xi Jinping could soon follow.