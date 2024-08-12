China calls for de-escalation as Ukraine strikes Russian territory

Beijing, China - Fears of accelerated violence have mounted after Kyiv launched an assault on targets in Russian territory, triggering a response from China calling for immediate de-escalation.

Ukraine's assault on Russian territory has triggered concern and calls for de-escalation in Beijing. © Collage: AFP/Roman Pilipey & AFP/Sai Aung Main

More than two years after the Ukraine conflict began, Kyiv has conducted an attack on the Russian region of Kursk.

The military operation penetrated Russian territory by up to 20 miles and took nearly 95 square miles of land, triggering fury from Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had broken "all permissible boundaries" in an address on Sunday and vowed to "take tough measures in response."

The events rattled Beijing, which immediately called for Russia and Ukraine to seek de-escalation according to China's three principles approach.

"China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear. The Chinese side calls on all parties to observe the three principles for deescalating the situation," a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Namely, no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no fueling the flame by any party. We will continue to maintain communication with the international community to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis."