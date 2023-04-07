China slaps sanctions on US organizations after Taiwan president's trip

Beijing, China - Following a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen to the US, China has responded by issuing sanctions on Friday against US organizations which hosted the Taiwanese leader during her trip.

The measures announced by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing are targeting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside of Los Angeles, where Tsai met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California on Wednesday.



The Hudson Institute think tank, which honored the Taiwanese president with a leadership award, has also been sanctioned, according to a statement.

Both institutions "have provided Tsai Ing-wen with platforms and facilities for her 'Taiwan independence' secessionist activities in the United States," the ministry said, adding that they "seriously violated the One China principle" as well as US agreements with Beijing.

They also "seriously damaged China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the ministry.

Universities, organizations and individuals in China will be barred from cooperating and engaging in other activities with both organizations in the US, the statement said.