China warns of new arms race after US nuclear submarine deal with UK and Australia

Beijing, China - China has accused the US, the UK, and Australia of fuelling a new arms race after an agreement by the three powers to develop a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines.

US President Joe Biden (c.), British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (r.), and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set out the new AUKUS nuclear submarine deal. © REUTERS

China’s Foreign Ministry said the pact arose from a "typical Cold War mentality," accusing the US and Britain of violating the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in transferring weapons-grade enriched uranium to a non-nuclear weapons power.



At a daily briefing in Beijing, spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "The latest joint statement issued by the US, UK, and Australia shows that the three countries have gone further down the wrong and dangerous path for their own geopolitical self-interest, completely ignoring the concerns of the international community."

It follows Monday’s summit in San Diego, California, where US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set out details of the latest stage of the AUKUS partnership.

Under the agreement intended to counter China's influence and assertiveness in the Pacific, Australia will get its first nuclear-powered submarines.

It will also provide the Royal Navy with replacements for its seven Astute submarines, potentially doubling the size of the fleet of its attack boats.

The vessels will not be nuclear-armed and the NPT allows the transfer of fissile material for non-weapons use, like naval propulsion, without the need for monitoring by the UN watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.